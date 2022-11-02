Katherine Flynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Flynn, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katherine Flynn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Katherine Flynn works at
Locations
Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 856-3068
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Katherine was helpful and explained my illness in terms I could understand. I would recommend her.
About Katherine Flynn, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326360470
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Flynn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Flynn works at
6 patients have reviewed Katherine Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.