Katherine Dodson, FNP-C
Katherine Dodson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Dodson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Katherine Dodson works at Legacy Medical Group Neurology in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology - West
    1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 420, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 963-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurology at Emanuel
    501 N Graham St Ste 555, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 963-3100

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Epilepsy
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Katherine Dodson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629240239
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington State University
    Medical Education

