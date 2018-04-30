Cynthia Shaffer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Shaffer, NP
Overview
Cynthia Shaffer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ooltewah, TN.
Cynthia Shaffer works at
Locations
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah6401 Mountain View Rd Ste 109, Ooltewah, TN 37363 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Shaffer?
Kathy has been my NP for two years. She has done a remarkable job guiding me in control of my HBP. She is thorough and compassionate in her goal of improving patient health. I highly recommend Kathy to anyone in need of a medical professional.
About Cynthia Shaffer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1790068187
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Cynthia Shaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Shaffer works at
12 patients have reviewed Cynthia Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
