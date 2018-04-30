See All Nurse Practitioners in Ooltewah, TN
Cynthia Shaffer, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Cynthia Shaffer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cynthia Shaffer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ooltewah, TN. 

Cynthia Shaffer works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah
    6401 Mountain View Rd Ste 109, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cynthia Shaffer?

Apr 30, 2018
Kathy has been my NP for two years. She has done a remarkable job guiding me in control of my HBP. She is thorough and compassionate in her goal of improving patient health. I highly recommend Kathy to anyone in need of a medical professional.
Bill Perry in Ooltewah, TN — Apr 30, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cynthia Shaffer, NP
How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Shaffer, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Shaffer to family and friends

Cynthia Shaffer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cynthia Shaffer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Shaffer, NP.

About Cynthia Shaffer, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1790068187
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Cynthia Shaffer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cynthia Shaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cynthia Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cynthia Shaffer works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. View the full address on Cynthia Shaffer’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Cynthia Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Shaffer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.