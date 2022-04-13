Katherine Cregor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Cregor, APRN
Katherine Cregor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Katherine Cregor works at
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Katherine Cregor?
She was super attentive, knowledgeable and took the time to calm me and give lots of positive feedback when I was having doubts about a problem. So sweet and will be my go to provider from now on.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861953630
Katherine Cregor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Katherine Cregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Katherine Cregor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Cregor.
