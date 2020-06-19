Katherine Forholt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Forholt, APRN
Overview
Katherine Forholt, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Katherine Forholt works at
Locations
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Kati Craig for about a year. She is attentive, never rushed, and takes the time to talk to you about all your health concerns. I don't have any trouble getting an appointment with her within days, which is something I have struggled with with other HF doctors. She is great!
About Katherine Forholt, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114292257
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Forholt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Forholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Katherine Forholt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Forholt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Forholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Forholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.