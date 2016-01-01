Katherine Cox accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Cox, APRN
Overview
Katherine Cox, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV.
Katherine Cox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edwards Cancer Center1400 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-6556
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Cox?
About Katherine Cox, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952858011
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katherine Cox works at
Katherine Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.