Katherine Britt, ARNP

Gastroenterology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Britt, ARNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Katherine Britt works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-8664
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 858-5433

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Katherine Britt, ARNP

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730156308
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katherine Britt, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katherine Britt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Katherine Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katherine Britt works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Katherine Britt’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Katherine Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Britt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.