See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Kathe Reitman, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kathe Reitman, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathe Reitman, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Kathe Reitman works at Champaign Dental Group in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    -dni
    8687 E Via De Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 905-8755
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathe Reitman?

    Oct 01, 2018
    She is INCREDIBLE! She listens to you and TRULY CARES about her patients!! She is EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGABLE with the meds she prescribed. I feel PRIVILEGED to have her managing my health care. I would HIGHLY HIGHLY RECOMMEND HER!! SHE TRULY IS THE BEST!!
    Susan Bauer in Scottsdale, AZ — Oct 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathe Reitman, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kathe Reitman, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathe Reitman to family and friends

    Kathe Reitman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathe Reitman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathe Reitman, PMHNP.

    About Kathe Reitman, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972688406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathe Reitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathe Reitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathe Reitman works at Champaign Dental Group in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Kathe Reitman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Kathe Reitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathe Reitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathe Reitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathe Reitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathe Reitman, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.