Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katharine Williams, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katharine Williams, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Institute for Advanced Medicine275 7th Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 604-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Katharine Williams, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306328687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.