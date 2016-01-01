See All Nurse Practitioners in Creve Coeur, MO
Katharine Cella, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Creve Coeur, MO. 

Katharine Cella works at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
    1044 N Mason Rd Ste 330, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8103
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Katharine Cella, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1598238917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katharine Cella, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katharine Cella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katharine Cella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katharine Cella works at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Katharine Cella’s profile.

    Katharine Cella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katharine Cella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katharine Cella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katharine Cella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

