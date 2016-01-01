See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Katelynn Waldschmidt, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Katelynn Waldschmidt, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Katelynn Waldschmidt works at Pinnacle Anesthesia Consultants in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Uptown Medical Center
    2727 E Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 (214) 443-3000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Katelynn Waldschmidt, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609379890
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Katelynn Waldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katelynn Waldschmidt works at Pinnacle Anesthesia Consultants in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Katelynn Waldschmidt’s profile.

Katelynn Waldschmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katelynn Waldschmidt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelynn Waldschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelynn Waldschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

