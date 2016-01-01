See All Family Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Katelynn O'Brien, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Katelynn O'Brien, PA

Family Medicine
5 (174)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Katelynn O'Brien, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Katelynn O'Brien works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 174 ratings
Patient Ratings (174)
5 Star
(146)
4 Star
(22)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Katelynn O'Brien?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Katelynn O'Brien, PA
How would you rate your experience with Katelynn O'Brien, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Katelynn O'Brien to family and friends

Katelynn O'Brien's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Katelynn O'Brien

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katelynn O'Brien, PA.

About Katelynn O'Brien, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487293031
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Philadephia College Osteopathic Medicine
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Katelynn O'Brien, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katelynn O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Katelynn O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katelynn O'Brien works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Katelynn O'Brien’s profile.

174 patients have reviewed Katelynn O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katelynn O'Brien.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelynn O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelynn O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Katelynn O'Brien, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.