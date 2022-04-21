See All Counselors in Lynchburg, VA
Katelynn Jones, LPC

Counseling
Katelynn Jones, LPC is a Counselor in Lynchburg, VA. 

Katelynn Jones works at Central Virginia Community Ser in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Horizon Behavioral Health
    620 Court St, Lynchburg, VA 24504
    Hope For Tomorrow
    1617 Enterprise Dr # A, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brief Psychotic Disorder Chevron Icon
Christian Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Complex Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shared Psychotic Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2022
    I have been working with Katelynn for a little over a year. She has helped me so much in my journey of healing long standing worthiness issues, a very stressful job, as well as family of origin issues. I'm much calmer, more confident and peaceful as a result.
    MJM — Apr 21, 2022
    About Katelynn Jones, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235585209
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katelynn Jones, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Katelynn Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katelynn Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Katelynn Jones works at Central Virginia Community Ser in Lynchburg, VA.

    5 patients have reviewed Katelynn Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelynn Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelynn Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

