Katelynn Balot, NP

Pediatric Gastroenterology
Overview

Katelynn Balot, NP is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Katelynn Balot works at NYU Langone Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Langone Pediatric Associates - Lake Success
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Katelynn Balot, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740761683
