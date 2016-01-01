Katelynn Balot, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katelynn Balot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katelynn Balot, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Katelynn Balot, NP is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Katelynn Balot works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Pediatric Associates - Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 663-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Katelynn Balot, NP
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740761683
Katelynn Balot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Katelynn Balot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Katelynn Balot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katelynn Balot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelynn Balot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelynn Balot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.