Dr. Vilasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katelyn Vilasi, OD
Overview
Dr. Katelyn Vilasi, OD is an Optometrist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Vilasi works at
Locations
Vincent B. Graniero O D PC121 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 427-7960
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, very knowledgeable. She took the time to cover all my concerns. I'd highly recommend her.
About Dr. Katelyn Vilasi, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821518911
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vilasi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vilasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.