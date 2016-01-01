Katelyn Powell, CRNA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katelyn Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katelyn Powell, CRNA
Overview
Katelyn Powell, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC.
Katelyn Powell works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3004
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katelyn Powell?
About Katelyn Powell, CRNA
- Nurse Anesthesiology
- English
- Female
- 1417428301
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Katelyn Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katelyn Powell works at
Katelyn Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katelyn Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katelyn Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katelyn Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.