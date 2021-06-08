See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Danville, IN
Katelyn Lakes, NP

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katelyn Lakes, NP is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Katelyn Lakes works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Indiana LLC
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Katelyn Lakes, NP

  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1841858115
Education & Certifications

  • Xavier University, Cinti., Ohio
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

