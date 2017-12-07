Dr. Kate Miller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Miller, OD
Dr. Kate Miller, OD is an Optometrist in Tahlequah, OK.
Dr. Miller works at
Improving Lives Counseling Services Inc308 E Downing St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 456-2250
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So I can tell you as a person not from here, just a transplant from Chicago... Dr. Miller is great! Very sharp, professional, and spot on. She helped me get my first honest to goodness corrective glasses, and her staff was fantastic in helping with all the details. A perfect correction and attention to my needs for how I would / will need to wear them. I would be pleased to recommend her services to anyone in need of eye care.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.