See All Dermatologists in Roanoke, VA
Kate Craighead, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kate Craighead, NP

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kate Craighead, NP is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. 

Kate Craighead works at Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
    1 Riverside Cir Ste 300, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 904-4629
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Healthcare Corporation
    1204 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 981-1439
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kate Craighead?

    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Craighead has always been very thorough and explains everything to detail. I never leave without a result or negative feelings. Awesome staff also
    Jeffrey Firebaugh — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kate Craighead, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kate Craighead, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kate Craighead to family and friends

    Kate Craighead's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kate Craighead

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kate Craighead, NP.

    About Kate Craighead, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316475239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kate Craighead, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Craighead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kate Craighead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kate Craighead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kate Craighead works at Carilion Clinic Dermatology & Mohs Surgery in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Kate Craighead’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kate Craighead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Craighead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Craighead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Craighead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kate Craighead, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.