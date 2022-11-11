See All Counselors in Lakeland, FL
Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC

Counseling
Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL. 

Kate Cohen-Posey works at Psychiatric and Psychological Sv in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeland Counseling Services
    930 Alicia Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801 (863) 680-1950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Grief
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 11, 2022
    I am writing this review 4 year after I visited her office. It did not occur to me in 2018 to write and let her know how helpful she was to me. I only had 4 session with her that completely help me handle situations with toxic family members that were attacking me after using me as their personal ATM/banking. Kate took the time to read every emotionally charged and hurtful letter and then help me understand the type of person that would do what they were doing to me. Needless to say, those people never paid me back as Kate predicted but her advice has withstand the test of time. Anxiety was a one time thing for me thanks to Kate's down to earth approach to my situation. Recently they have been trying to reach out to me and I've been replaying her counseling sessions in my head. Hence, the motivation to write this review.
    JB from Lakeland — Nov 11, 2022
    About Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC

    Counseling
    English
    1780659433
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kate Cohen-Posey, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Cohen-Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kate Cohen-Posey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kate Cohen-Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kate Cohen-Posey works at Psychiatric and Psychological Sv in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Kate Cohen-Posey’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kate Cohen-Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Cohen-Posey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Cohen-Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Cohen-Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

