See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, NC
Kate Campbell, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kate Campbell, FNP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kate Campbell, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. 

Kate Campbell works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway
    7752 Gateway Ln NW Ste 100, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2971
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kate Campbell?

    Photo: Kate Campbell, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kate Campbell, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kate Campbell to family and friends

    Kate Campbell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kate Campbell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kate Campbell, FNP.

    About Kate Campbell, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1346793502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kate Campbell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kate Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kate Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kate Campbell works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Speedway in Concord, NC. View the full address on Kate Campbell’s profile.

    Kate Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kate Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kate Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kate Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.