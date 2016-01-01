Katarzyna Skorka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Katarzyna Skorka, PA-C
Overview
Katarzyna Skorka, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL.
Katarzyna Skorka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifeskills Counseling Services LLC1112 S Washington St Ste 202, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 848-1200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katarzyna Skorka?
About Katarzyna Skorka, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336757459
Frequently Asked Questions
Katarzyna Skorka works at
Katarzyna Skorka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katarzyna Skorka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katarzyna Skorka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katarzyna Skorka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.