Katarzyna Jimenez, ARNP

Katarzyna Jimenez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katarzyna Jimenez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Weston, FL. 

Katarzyna Jimenez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
(954) 689-5000

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Katarzyna Jimenez?

Jul 07, 2020
Professional, meticulous and friendly.
rene d — Jul 07, 2020
Photo: Katarzyna Jimenez, ARNP
About Katarzyna Jimenez, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487135786
Frequently Asked Questions

Katarzyna Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Katarzyna Jimenez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Katarzyna Jimenez’s profile.

