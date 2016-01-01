Dr. Kasey Jackman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasey Jackman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kasey Jackman, PHD is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Jackman works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackman?
About Dr. Kasey Jackman, PHD
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356651194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackman works at
Dr. Jackman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.