Kasandra Lechel, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kasandra Lechel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Kasandra Lechel works at Hanson & Baddam Mds in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flint
    1515 W Atherton Rd # C, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 235-1102
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Kasandra Lechel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306954334
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kasandra Lechel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kasandra Lechel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kasandra Lechel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kasandra Lechel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kasandra Lechel works at Hanson & Baddam Mds in Flint, MI. View the full address on Kasandra Lechel’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kasandra Lechel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kasandra Lechel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kasandra Lechel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kasandra Lechel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

