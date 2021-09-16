Kasandra Lechel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kasandra Lechel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kasandra Lechel, FNP
Overview
Kasandra Lechel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Kasandra Lechel works at
Locations
-
1
Flint1515 W Atherton Rd # C, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 235-1102
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kasandra Lechel?
Opposite of the other comments, Kasey was one of the only physicians that listened to me when I said I had issues with my upper back. Everyone else suggested stretches and advil and she sent me for an MRI and it was a degraded disc. I also have never felt rushed but maybe twice and that was post covid which I totally understand that any office would be busy at that time. She's a treat to work with.
About Kasandra Lechel, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306954334
Frequently Asked Questions
Kasandra Lechel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kasandra Lechel accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kasandra Lechel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kasandra Lechel works at
11 patients have reviewed Kasandra Lechel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kasandra Lechel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kasandra Lechel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kasandra Lechel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.