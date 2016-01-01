See All Nurse Practitioners in East Lansing, MI
Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI. 

Karyn Tetloff works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology
    804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-8122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Karyn Tetloff?

    Photo: Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Karyn Tetloff to family and friends

    Karyn Tetloff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Karyn Tetloff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C.

    About Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487156808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karyn Tetloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karyn Tetloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karyn Tetloff works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Karyn Tetloff’s profile.

    Karyn Tetloff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karyn Tetloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karyn Tetloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karyn Tetloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Karyn Tetloff, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.