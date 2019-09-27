Dr. Smarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karyn Smarz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karyn Smarz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Edison, NJ.
Locations
Nursing Services Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7189Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best!!!
About Dr. Karyn Smarz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295906824
Dr. Smarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smarz.
