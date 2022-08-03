See All Counselors in Wilmington, MA
Karyn Labrecque, MS

Counseling
Overview

Karyn Labrecque, MS is a Counselor in Wilmington, MA. 

Karyn Labrecque works at Wilmington Family Counseling in Wilmington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Family Counseling
    5 Middlesex Ave Unit 11, Wilmington, MA 01887 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 658-9889
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 03, 2022
    She is the perfect therapist for a patient willing to help himself or herself to feel better in the process of step by step therapy. Nobody can change our mental health if we can not work together with the therapist. The therapist is not a magician that make the changes inmediatly by their own power. The therapy is a team work between the therapist and the patient.
    About Karyn Labrecque, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508204892
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karyn Labrecque, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karyn Labrecque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karyn Labrecque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karyn Labrecque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karyn Labrecque works at Wilmington Family Counseling in Wilmington, MA. View the full address on Karyn Labrecque’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Karyn Labrecque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karyn Labrecque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karyn Labrecque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karyn Labrecque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

