Kary Cappaert, APNP
Overview
Kary Cappaert, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.
Locations
ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4570Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kary Cappaert, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467810770
Education & Certifications
- CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
Frequently Asked Questions
Kary Cappaert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kary Cappaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
