Overview

Dr. Karuna Sharma, OD is an Optometrist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Sharma works at Canyon Park Vision Clinic in Bothell, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.