Karson Kinikini, LPCMH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karson Kinikini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karson Kinikini, LPCMH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karson Kinikini, LPCMH is a Counselor in Layton, UT.
Karson Kinikini works at
Locations
-
1
K2 Counseling & Consulting2363 N Hill Field Rd Ste 5, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 391-4356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karson Kinikini?
Been to hundreds of counselors in my lifetime and Karson is by far the BEST ever. I’ve never stuck with any as long as I have him.... never plan on going to someone else ever. He has helped me immensely in the 2 years I’ve been going to see him. He is committed and loyal, dependable and punctual, amazing at his job and knows me better than I know myself. Just love him! Actually look forward to my sessions. Would definitely recommend!
About Karson Kinikini, LPCMH
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1396896858
Education & Certifications
- Lds Family Serivces
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Karson Kinikini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karson Kinikini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karson Kinikini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karson Kinikini works at
Karson Kinikini speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Karson Kinikini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karson Kinikini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karson Kinikini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karson Kinikini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.