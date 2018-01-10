Karry Brim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Karry Brim, PA
Overview
Karry Brim, PA is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO.
Karry Brim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital1040 N Mason Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-8200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karry Brim?
Excellent demeanor and expends the time to explain all problems and procedures.
About Karry Brim, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831498997
Frequently Asked Questions
Karry Brim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karry Brim works at
6 patients have reviewed Karry Brim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karry Brim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karry Brim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karry Brim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.