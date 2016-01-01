Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, PSY.D
Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Evergreen, CO.
Dr. Karrie Lyons-Sjostrom, Psy.D.3082 Evergreen Pkwy Ste D, Evergreen, CO 80439 Directions (303) 478-9978
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285877100
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons-Sjostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
