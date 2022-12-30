Karoline Mion, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karoline Mion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karoline Mion, APRN
Overview
Karoline Mion, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Karoline Mion works at
Locations
My Psychiatrist7200 Camino Real Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 674-0885Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Where do I even start. Karoline has had such a positive impact on my life. She has been so diligent in taking care of me. Her professionalism is unmatched. She addresses all my issues one by one. Most importantly she listens to me!
About Karoline Mion, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1346671757
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Hampshire, School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Karoline Mion has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Karoline Mion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karoline Mion speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Karoline Mion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karoline Mion.
