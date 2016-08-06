Karole Holtkamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karole Holtkamp, MALPC
Overview
Karole Holtkamp, MALPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4105 N 20th St Ste 215, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 818-0711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karole Holtkamp?
Exceptional listener. Directed questions that allowed me to gain insight without feeling negative. Professional, friendly comfortable office setting & staff
About Karole Holtkamp, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1831110485
Frequently Asked Questions
Karole Holtkamp accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karole Holtkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karole Holtkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karole Holtkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karole Holtkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karole Holtkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.