Karol McGinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karol McGinn, LMHC
Overview
Karol McGinn, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13902 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 908-2228
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Karol McGinn, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821084989
Frequently Asked Questions
Karol McGinn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karol McGinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Karol McGinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karol McGinn.
