Karol Maclin, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Karol Maclin, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 250, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 417-1779
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Karol Maclin, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851694848
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karol Maclin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Karol Maclin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karol Maclin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karol Maclin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karol Maclin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karol Maclin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

