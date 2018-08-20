See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Johnston, IA
Overview

Karol King, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Johnston, IA. 

Karol King works at Mercy Johnston Medical Clinic in Johnston, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercyone Johnston Family Medicine Clinic
    5615 NW 86th St, Johnston, IA 50131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-9030
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 20, 2018
    Dr Karol is the most amazing person i have ever met and trusted. She will make you feel completely comfortable while you are working out whatever troubles life has thrown at you. She has great skill in helping you understand what you are feeling inside while helping you find the balance that has been missing in you life.
    Timothy in Urbandale, IA — Aug 20, 2018
    About Karol King, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467791889
