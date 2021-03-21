See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, MO
Karmen Olberding, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Karmen Olberding, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Karmen Olberding works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liberty Hospital Primary Care Shoal Creek
    8380 N Tullis Ave Ste 300, Kansas City, MO 64158
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 21, 2021
    I've been seeing np olberding for 3 years, she has saved my life twice so far and she has fought for me to get the care I need.
    Jillian — Mar 21, 2021
    About Karmen Olberding, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1578690202
