Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD

Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with The Renfrew Center

Dr. Donegal works at Bird of Paradise Psychological Services, P.A. in Miami Gardens, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bird of Paradise Psychological Services, P.A.
    160 NW 176th St Ste 303, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 900-7889
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Bird of Paradise Psychological Services, P.A.
    6610 N University Dr Ste 220, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-0412
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2015
    Great helping people
    Janeth in Sunrise, FL — Dec 17, 2015
    Photo: Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD
    About Dr. Karlin Donegal, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770670549
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Renfrew Center
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College, Bs
