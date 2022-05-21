See All Psychotherapists in Germantown, MD
Karli Pivonski, PMHNP

Psychotherapy
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Karli Pivonski, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Germantown, MD. 

Karli Pivonski works at Grow Therapy in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    12410 Milestone Center Dr Ste 225, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 499-2839

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Karli Pivonski, PMHNP

  • Psychotherapy
  • English
  • 1295349983
Frequently Asked Questions

Karli Pivonski, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karli Pivonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Karli Pivonski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Karli Pivonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Karli Pivonski works at Grow Therapy in Germantown, MD. View the full address on Karli Pivonski’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Karli Pivonski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karli Pivonski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karli Pivonski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karli Pivonski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
