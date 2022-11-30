See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Storrs Mansfield, CT
Karli King, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karli King, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Storrs Mansfield, CT. They graduated from Desales University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Hartford Hospital.

Karli King works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Storrs Mansfield, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1244 Storrs Rd, Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2240
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2050
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Windham Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    She is thorough, knowledgeable, personable, and kind. She takes the time to listen and summarizes for clarity.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    About Karli King, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477027175
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Desales University
    Frequently Asked Questions

