Overview

Karli King, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Storrs Mansfield, CT. They graduated from Desales University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Hartford Hospital.



Karli King works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Storrs Mansfield, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.