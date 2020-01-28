Karlene Chisholm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Karlene Chisholm, LMFT
Overview
Karlene Chisholm, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Shelton, CT.
Karlene Chisholm works at
Locations
Medical Anesthesiology Associates P.c4 Armstrong Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 925-7727
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes time to listen to me. Highly recommend!
About Karlene Chisholm, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700825650
Frequently Asked Questions
Karlene Chisholm accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karlene Chisholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Karlene Chisholm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karlene Chisholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karlene Chisholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karlene Chisholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.