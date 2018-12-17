See All Counselors in Richardson, TX
Overview

Karla Zemler, LMFT is a Counselor in Richardson, TX. 

Karla Zemler works at Ruth C. Hunt P.c. in Richardson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruth C. Hunt P.c.
    1401 N Central Expy Ste 375, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 497-1722
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Karla Zemler, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316009459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karla Zemler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karla Zemler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karla Zemler works at Ruth C. Hunt P.c. in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Karla Zemler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Karla Zemler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Zemler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Zemler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Zemler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

