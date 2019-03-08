See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Blacksburg, VA
Karla Soukup, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Karla Soukup, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Karla Soukup, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Blacksburg, VA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    510 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-1311

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Karla Soukup?

Mar 08, 2019
Absolutely wonderful. Very caring therapist who listens and empathizes. One of my favorite therapists ever; I have been in therapy for years and am very happy to have found her.
— Mar 08, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Karla Soukup, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Karla Soukup, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Karla Soukup to family and friends

Karla Soukup's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Karla Soukup

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Karla Soukup, LMFT.

About Karla Soukup, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083964316
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Karla Soukup has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Karla Soukup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Karla Soukup. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karla Soukup.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla Soukup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla Soukup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Karla Soukup, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.