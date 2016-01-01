Karla McCall, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karla McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karla McCall, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Karla McCall, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Karla McCall works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karla McCall?
About Karla McCall, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1932551249
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Karla McCall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Karla McCall using Healthline FindCare.
Karla McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karla McCall works at
Karla McCall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karla McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karla McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karla McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.