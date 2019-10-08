Karla Gracia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karla Gracia, LPC
Overview
Karla Gracia, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Karla Gracia works at
Locations
Lakeside Medical Clinic8050 E Lakeside Pkwy, Tucson, AZ 85730 Directions (520) 584-5820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient of Karla's for approximately 3 years now. She has helped me work through everything from childhood trauma to my marriage. Her style is direct but non-confrontational, she has taught me to take accountability. If you are looking to do real work and can take honest and straight forward feedback, then Karla will be perfect for you.
About Karla Gracia, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1619399276
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Karla Gracia speaks Spanish.
