Overview

Karla Gracia, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ. 

Karla Gracia works at Cope Community Services in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Medical Clinic
    8050 E Lakeside Pkwy, Tucson, AZ 85730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 584-5820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Karla Gracia, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619399276
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
