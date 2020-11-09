Dr. Karl Theis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karl Theis, DC
Overview
Dr. Karl Theis, DC is a Chiropractor in Canton, OH.
Locations
- 1 6535 Market Ave N Ste 201, Canton, OH 44721 Directions (330) 433-9000
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theis was recommended by my family physician to treat neck pain. He has done a great job on me and does not have me in for treatments constantly...once a month. I’m very pleased with him.
About Dr. Karl Theis, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1447243415
