Karl Hill, PSY
Karl Hill, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Marquette, MI.
South Shore Family Practice107 W Main St, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 361-3985
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Our family has utilized Dr. Hill on numerous occasions. He comes highly recommended due to his years of experience, education & genuine interest n his patients. He has worked with my children who has some special needs & myself.
About Karl Hill, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
Karl Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karl Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Karl Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karl Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karl Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karl Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.