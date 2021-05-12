Dr. Davis accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karl Davis, DC
Overview
Dr. Karl Davis, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Total Health Center5 Lake Carolina Way Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 865-7720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr Davis has always helped me tremendously. My daughter and son go to him as well. Very knowledgeable, friendly and works carefully with adjustments.
About Dr. Karl Davis, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1538197116
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.