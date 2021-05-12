See All Chiropractors in Columbia, SC
Dr. Karl Davis, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Davis works at Total Health Center in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Health Center
    5 Lake Carolina Way Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 865-7720
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 12, 2021
    Dr Davis has always helped me tremendously. My daughter and son go to him as well. Very knowledgeable, friendly and works carefully with adjustments.
    Becky Ansley — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. Karl Davis, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538197116
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Total Health Center in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

